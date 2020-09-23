US company admits corruption scheme in Brazil – Observer

US company has agreed to pay $ 16.6million in fines (€ 14.2million) in lawsuit in which it was accused of paying bribes in countries from South America, including Brazil, to obtain contracts.

According to the Associated Press (AP) news agency, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, United States, accused the company Sargeant Marine, considered one of the largest asphalt suppliers in the world, of paying bribes between 2010 and 2018 to secure contracts with oil companies. in Brazil, Venezuela and Ecuador, including the Brazilian company Petrobas and Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). As a result, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company made profits of more than $ 38 million ($ 32.5 million), according to the prosecution.

The beneficiaries in Brazil, where the company made most of the profits, according to the prosecution, included a former MP, a minister and senior leaders from Petrobras, under the governments of former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff. None of the employees is identified in the agreement signed Tuesday by the company.

On August 18, former Brazilian deputy Candido Vaccarezza, who chaired the Chamber of Deputies of the Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff governments, was arrested in São Paulo, as part of Operation Lava Jato, on suspicion of corruption in the state oil company. Petrobras. The former MP, who left the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT), is believed to have received 500 thousand dollars (425 thousand euros) to promote contracts between Petrobras and Sargeant Marine, using “the influence resulting from the position “, according to the researchers.

According to the survey, this influence determined “the conclusion of twelve contracts, between 2010 and 2013, for an amount of approximately 180 million dollars (153.1 million euros)”.

The U.S. company has used bogus consulting contracts and bogus invoices to pay middlemen who negotiated bribes in all three countries, according to the deal signed by Sargeant Marine. Similar tactics have been used in Venezuela, whose tar is considered one of the best in the world for producing asphalt. Confidential information obtained through the system of corruption, which gave Sargeant Marine a competitive advantage in negotiations with Petróleos de Venezuela, has been codenamed “chocolates”, according to the agreement.

The company also admitted to paying bribes in 2014 into offshore accounts to an employee who worked for Petroecuador, run by the Ecuadorian state.

According to the AP, Daniel Sargeant, who ran Sargeant Marine, pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits the payment of bribes to foreign officials in exchange for business, and is also charged with money laundering.

The former official is awaiting conviction at liberty, after having paid a deposit of 300 thousand dollars (nearly 257 thousand euros).