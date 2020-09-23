Plan 2020/2030: Parliament debates the recovery and resilience plan | Government

Parliament debated on Wednesday the recovery and resilience plan, the broad outlines of which were presented to parties on Monday and deserved to be criticized from left to right, but political forces were available to make their contribution.

The thematic debate requested by the government on the “strategic vision of Portugal’s economic recovery plan 2020-2030” begins at 3 p.m. and will last approximately two hours, being opened by the Prime Minister, António Costa.

On the government bench will also be the Minister of State and the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, the Minister of State and the Economy, Pedro Siza Vieira, and the Minister of Planning, Nelson de Souza.

On Monday, the Prime Minister met in São Bento (Lisbon) the parties with parliamentary representation to show them how the government intends to use European funds for the recovery and resilience plan, with the aim of reaching a broad political consensus around plan.

On the side of the parties, at the end of the meeting, the president of the PSD defended that “the main part of the objective must be turned towards the companies” and recalled that the party will soon present its own vision of the relaunch of the country. Rui Rio he refused to make a destructive speech on the document and promised to look at it with “rationality and balance”, stressing that there will be aspects which for the social democrats “will be well and others which will be less. good”.

The CDS-PP stressed that “the execution and allocation of these sums cannot mean a part in the central block”, also defending attention to the protection of companies and families.

On the left, the PCP criticized the fact that the document does not offer solutions to empower workers, and stressed that it will bring concrete proposals, calling for “positive development”.

BE devalued this stimulus plan and demanded that this year’s budget be respected for the hiring of professionals for the National Health Service.

For its part, the PAN criticized the absence of a “progressive vision” of the recovery and resilience plan, considering that it is based on “an obsolete economic model”.

The Liberal Initiative and the ENP agreed that this could be a “missed opportunity”, and Chega criticized that the housing programs would benefit “as always”.

The draft recovery and resilience plan provides for an investment of 12.9 billion euros in resilience and the climate and digital transition, the largest part, 3200 million euros, for health and housing.

