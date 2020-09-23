Resumption of flights in Angola with almost daily connections between Lisbon and Luanda – Observador

The reopening of Angolan airspace on September 21 will allow almost daily connections between Lisbon and Luanda with Portuguese carriers, TAP, and Angolan carriers, TAAG, which fly three times a week, every other day.

According to information provided by the Portuguese Consulate in Luanda, TAP flights are expected to take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing Luanda at 11:20 p.m. and arriving in Lisbon at 7:10 a.m. Conversely, departures take place at 1:55 p.m. in Lisbon and at 9:30 p.m. in Luanda. TAAG plans to fly on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The planes depart at 11:30 am from Luanda and land in Lisbon at 7:00 pm, leaving the Portuguese capital at 9:00 pm to arrive in the Angolan capital at 4:30 am the next day.

Passengers are only allowed to board at one of these departure or destination points with a Covid-19 screening test (RT-PCR) with a negative result carried out up to 72 hours before.

Entry into Angolan territory no longer requires authorization, being necessary to comply with a quarantine period of at least seven days.

Angola records 155 deaths and 4,236 cases of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already killed at least 965,760 people and more than 31.3 million cases of infection in 196 countries and territories, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected in late December in Wuhan, a city in central China.