American celebrities donate money to pay off debts to former prisoners unable to vote United States

More than 44,000 people have helped raise about $ 20 million (17.1 million euros) which will be used to pay off the debts of former Florida convicts barred from voting in the next US presidential election.

In a race against time, with less than two weeks to end the voter registration process in the US state, figures like multimillionaire and former Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, singer John Legend and basketball player LeBron James the do. is on the list of celebrities who have donated to the Florida Rights Restoration Commission (FRCC).

In 2018, voters voted to end the life-long ban on voting for most ex-convicts. A review followed that suspended the right to vote for criminals who were serving their prison sentences but still had fines or court costs to pay. After being declared unconstitutional in court, a reassessment in court in early September upheld the revision of the law which is now in effect. One of the justices who voted in favor of law enforcement, according to a note on the Politico website, was Barbara Lagoa, one of the candidates for the Supreme Court of the United States after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As a result, up to 750,000 people can be prevented from voting because they cannot pay debts that reach tens of thousands of dollars.

The U.S. state of Florida is historically important in the U.S. election, with analysts arguing that the move could affect the vote slated for November 3 and will be challenged by current Republican candidate and president Donald Trump, and the democrat. and former vice president Joe Biden.

Michael Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York, who tried unsuccessfully this year for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination this year, has been a major contributor to the functioning of the FRRC and will have helped bring in more than $ 16 million. dollars in the initiative (approximately 13.7 million euros). The support came after he pledged to spend $ 100 million to defeat Trump in Florida, a state the current president won in 2016 by less than 113,000 votes.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and no American should be deprived of this right,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “By working with the FRRC, we are determined to put an end to electoral disqualification and the discrimination that has always been the cause,” he explained.

More than 44,000 people in the United States have donated, including former basketball player Michael Jordan, Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, director Stephen Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw. Donors also include Warner Music, Levi Strauss, MTV, Comedy Central, and the NBA Orlando Magic and Miami Heat clubs.

“The democracy we want is not a democracy where an American is forced to choose between putting food on the table and voting,” said FRRC executive director Desmond Mead. “With this operation, we are creating a more inclusive democracy that we can all be proud of,” he said.

