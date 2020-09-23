Covid-19: A study presents the “calendar” of the second wave in Europe | Coronavirus

“A second wave of pandemic constitutes an imminent threat to society, with an immense cost in human lives and a devastating economic impact”, begin the authors of the article published this Wednesday in Scientific Reports, of the Nature group. . The work draws on a mathematical model to show how a second wave of COVID-19 infections could evolve in Europe in the coming months, using data on infection rates and movement within and between European countries. In the scenarios proposed for Portugal, scientists point out that the peak of the second wave could occur between week 34 and 41 of 2020. Week 34 is already behind us in mid-August, but 41 is there waiting and it is between 5 and 11 October.

