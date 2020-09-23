The Eiffel Tower evacuated after a bomb threat – Observer

(Article in update)

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated on Wednesday after a bomb threat communicated to the police. According to the BFM, there are already police on the scene to check if there is an explosive device.

A security perimeter has also been created around the monument in the French capital.

The surroundings of the Eiffel Tower are cordoned off by the police. There’s a bomb threat. The draw is now Quai Branly. – @BFMParis pic.twitter.com/WZnWytKk0f

– Barthelemy Bolo (@ B2Bolo) September 23, 2020