Federal president meets victim from Hanau: “We must not forget. We will not forget.” – Politics

ge

Relatives of the dead in Hanau listen to the Federal President’s speech. Among them the Federal Minister of the Interior, Horst Seehofer … Photo: Odd Andersen / dpa:

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has assured the relatives of the dead in Hanau of the active solidarity of the state: “We must not forget. We must not forget and we shall not forget,” Steinmeier said when he told the families of the victims of the racist met attack. in which nine young people died on February 20. “It is the duty of our state and its security forces to protect everyone in our country, regardless of ethnicity, creed or skin color.” The Federal President received the relatives of eight of the nine victims of the massacre in the Hessian city on Wednesday. The widow of the ninth victim, also invited, was unable to attend. Steinmeier also announced that in the following one-on-one conversations with the family members, they would address their problems caused by the deaths of their children, partners and relatives: We are by your side “and” We also want to hear whether you had the support you needed and hoped for. “.

Father of one of the dead complained of misinformation

Steinmeier was apparently referring to an open letter from the Hanau initiative “February 19 Hanau”. Under the heading ‘For social security and justice’, the initiative draws attention to the situation of family members, some of whom are unable to work due to trauma or are unable to leave their homes in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene due to lack of money and loss of income. are economically burdened. “No money in the world can make up for your suffering,” says the letter reported by the Berliner tageszeitung. “But it seems the least that the family members are materially protected.” So far, the federal government has paid about one million euros. A month ago, the Hessian Ministry of the Interior launched a “Hanau 2020 Special Financing Program”, which will raise $ 600,000 by 2022 to those affected by the attack.

In a video project at the German School of Journalism in Munich, a spokesman for the Hanau family had complained a few months ago about the lack of interest and lack of information from the media and the public about the attack. In addition, the attack was soon followed by the corona lockdown. Steinmeier now went into that too. The corona crisis hit the Hanau families “also and extremely hard,” they had been unable to meet again and had to fear that the pandemic would forget the murders and their suffering. But “we are at your side”, Steinmeier said, he now wanted to show that. His originally scheduled appointment at the castle was postponed due to the pandemic. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) was also present at the meeting at Bellevue Palace. He sat in the front row among the guests of Hanau and, like the president and first lady Elke Büdenbender, wanted to talk to them. Two and a half hours were scheduled for Wednesday’s talks, with the presidential couple, Seehofer and the federal victim commissioner devoting their own time to each of the eight families individually.

Sister of the murdered Said Hashemi: I believe in the rule of law

The president also recalled an absence from this meeting. Behcet Gültekin, father of the murdered Gökhan Gültekin, died just weeks after the attempted murder in which his son became the victim of his serious illness. “The death of his son,” said Steinmeier, “took its last strength.” Finally, he emphasized that the Hanau murders were an attack on democracy: Anyone who devalues ​​people to any characteristics and reduces them to descent, beliefs, gender, taking away their uniqueness’ is against the vital principle of our democracy. of man, of every man, is inviolable. It is protected by the Basic Law. “Hanau” has not fallen out of the blue. “” There is racism in our country, there is animosity towards Muslims and anti-Semitism. “This” serious and urgent problem “should not be overlooked even in times of Corona.

In a short speech, Saida Hashemi Steinmeier thanked them on behalf of the next of kin. Her brother Said Nesar Hashemi was one of the men who shot the culprit in a Hanau shisha bar. Steinmeier, who came to Hanau immediately after the crime to mourn the friends and relatives of the dead, rightly said there would be no end to the memory. But they want to look to the future, where “there is still a lot to do in our country” so that everyone can live “carefree and without fear”. You yourself believe “in this state, the values ​​it represents, its citizens and the democratic constitutional state”. Many took this rule of law for granted. But he wasn’t.