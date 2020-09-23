Brussels proposes a new migration pact with responsibilities for 27 “without exception” – Observer

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a new pact for migration and asylum, with faster and more efficient procedures, in the light of which “all Member States, without exception”, must assume their responsibilities and show solidarity .

Starting from the principle that “the current system does not work”, and that over the past five years, since the great migration crisis of 2015, “the European Union has not been able to remedy it”, the Community executive has finally adopted the new European migration pact long overdue, so that Europe has a “predictable and reliable migration management system” which replaces the “ad hoc” solutions that have been observed in recent years.

One of the major novelties of the Commission proposal is a ‘system of flexible contributions from Member States’, which provides that they can relocate asylum seekers from the country of entry into the Union and take responsibility for return to the places of origin those whose applications have been refused and do not have the right to remain in the EU, or “other forms of support”.

Despite this new form of “flexible” cooperation – an obvious attempt to ensure that countries not very receptive to the reception of migrants and refugees, as has been the case in Hungary, Poland and Austria, are associated in an alternative way with the joint effort -, the Commission warns that “stricter contributions will be necessary in times of pressure on certain Member States, on the basis of a safety net”.

“Today we are proposing a European solution to restore trust between Member States and restore citizens’ confidence in our ability to manage migration as a Union. The EU has already proven in other areas than that. it could take extraordinary steps to reconcile divergent perspectives. “, commented Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.” We have created a complex internal market, a common currency and an unprecedented stimulus package to rebuild our economies It is now time to take up the challenge of managing migration together, with the right balance between solidarity and responsibility, ”he said.

The proposal of the community executive includes three main pillars: in addition to the “equitable sharing of responsibilities”, it is also based on faster and more efficient procedures, through an integrated border procedure, and on a “paradigm shift in cooperation. with third countries ”.

Regarding procedures, Brussels proposes the introduction of an integrated border procedure which, for the first time, includes a pre-entry check which covers the identification of all persons crossing the external borders of the EU without authorization or which were disembarked after searching and saving. “This will also involve health and safety checks, fingerprinting and registration in the Eurodac database [identificação de requerentes de asilo]», Indicates the Commission in its proposal.

“After screening, individuals can be directed to the correct procedure, either directly at the border, for certain categories of applicants, or via a normal asylum procedure”, underlines the Commission, arguing that, in this way, ” decisions will be taken on the modalities of asylum or return ”.

Finally, the Commission argues that the EU should strive to promote “tailored and mutually beneficial partnerships with third countries”, which it says will help “tackle common challenges, such as smuggling of migrants” , as well as “Develop legal channels”, and will ensure “effective application of readmission agreements”.

“The EU and its Member States will act together, using a wide range of instruments to support cooperation with third countries in the field of readmission”, argues the European Commission.

After presenting the proposal of von der Leyen’s executive, it is now up to the Council (Member States) and the European Parliament to examine and adopt all the necessary legislation “to make a genuine European migration policy and asylum a reality “.

“In view of the urgency of the local situations in several Member States, the co-legislators are invited to reach a political agreement around the key principles of the regulation on asylum and the management of migration and to adopt it by the end of the year ”, emphasizes the Commission.

Long awaited, given the clear differences between Member States in this area since the 2015 migration crisis, the reform of the European Union’s migration and asylum policy was one of the “ flags ” of the “ Von der Leyen Commission ”, and should already have been introduced in the first quarter of the year, but postponed by the Covid-19

The adoption of the proposal has recently gained strength as it was a priority issue for Germany, in the rotating Presidency of the Council until the end of the year – before passing the testimony on to Portugal – and also in due to the fire that devastated the Moria refugee camp in Greece, an incident which once again highlighted the need for a genuine European policy for migrants and refugees.