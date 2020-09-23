Nobody Talks About These Vaping Facts, Here’s What They are

If you have a bad habit of smoking, you likely need to find better ways to quit it for good. One good way that several individuals have suggested is vaping. But, is it even a better option than quitting smoking for good?

Not only does smoking affect you physically, but it takes a toll on your mental health in the long run too. Vape or e-cigarettes are considered one of the easiest ways to quit and transition from this habit for good.

But, in case you do plan on attaining that route, we’d suggest you look through these facts first. Here, we are going to walk you through a few facts about Vaping before you hit up a vape shop online.

Vaping is still not safe

Yes, vaping or using e-cigarettes is indeed a better option than smoking but it still is not a safer option than smoking. Not many individuals who opt for e-cigarettes know what they are smoking. In comparison to traditional cigarettes, they have a few less toxic chemicals. But, studies have found that even vaping affects your lungs for the worse.

Vaping has direct impacts on Heart and Lungs

Another commonly unknown fact about vaping is that it directly affects your heart and lungs. A vape will likely have a reduced amount of nicotine in it but it still has a considerable amount that could become addicting in the long run. Several emerging data have also found a connection between vaping with chronic lung diseases and even asthma.

Vaping is just as addictive

If you are trying to off-put your addiction to cigarettes with smoking using a vape, you are setting yourself up for a disaster. Why? Because even vaping is equally addictive. The nicotine present in the vape is what makes it so addictive in the long run.

Vaping doesn’t necessarily help you quit smoking

If you have a notion that smoking will eventually help you get over smoking, you are mistaken. It is not permitted under the Food and Drug Administration as a model for smoking cessation. Even a conducted study found that people who took up smoking e-cigarettes as a way to overcome their habit of smoking found themselves continuing the habit even worse.

Vaping is predominantly common in the younger generations

E-cigarettes are very common in the younger generation. This is mainly common in individuals who have a better knowledge of things. And, likely the same is more commonly seen in the younger generations too. Even a conducted report in the U.S found that the usage of the e-cigarettes was witnessed an increase of 900% in the younger generations.

Vaping is equally taxing on your health. If you are trying to overcome your habit of smoking and trying to replace the same with an e-cigarette, you are likely doing no good for your body. This is the reason why one needs to know the facts better before making a switch.