Huawei fights for ‘survival’ in the face of ‘relentless aggression’ from Washington – Observer

Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping admitted on Wednesday that the “relentless aggression” of the United States has put the Chinese technology group under “great pressure” and that its goal now is to fight to “survive”.

“Huawei is in a difficult situation,” Guo said at the opening of the annual ‘Huawei Connect’ conference, which takes place in Shanghai, the financial “capital” of China. “The relentless US aggression has put us under pressure,” he added. This is the first public statement by the president of the Chinese group since the latest Washington measures took effect last week.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced that from September 15, Huawei’s global suppliers using U.S. technology in the development or production of its products must first obtain authorization from Washington to sell critical components to the Chinese company.

Huawei and its microchip suppliers have expressed reservations and tried to complete deliveries before the measures go into effect. Guo said the company continued to “carefully assess the impacts” and stressed that the “battle for survival” was now its main focus. The president recalled that Huawei would continue to invest in connectivity, high-performance computers and even artificial intelligence (AI).

The “synergy” between these areas is fundamental not only for Huawei, but for the industry as a whole, he said.

Some US manufacturers, such as Intel or AMD, have announced that they have obtained approval from Washington to supply certain products to Huawei, although they did not specify which ones. Other non-U.S. Suppliers have applied for a license from Washington to work with the Chinese company, but have yet to receive a response.

Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s leading global technology brand and a leader in the manufacturing of network equipment and mobile devices, is at the center of a conflict between the United States and China driven by Beijing’s technological ambitions. The United States accuses the company of being subject to cooperation with Chinese intelligence services and has launched an intense campaign to convince allied countries to exclude it from its fifth-generation networks, the Internet of the future. Australia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom or Japan have already banned the company’s participation in their markets. Several European countries are also limiting Huawei’s participation in their infrastructure.

In May, Donald Trump’s administration also stipulated that foreign semiconductor manufacturers using American technology must obtain a license to sell semiconductors made for Huawei, which gives the company access to the components. essentials even more difficult.

Huawei denies the US accusations and Chinese officials say Donald Trump’s government is using national security laws to restrain a rival who threatens the dominance of US tech companies.