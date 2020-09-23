Lukashenko took office in secret ceremony, opposition calls for “civil disobedience” | Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko took office on Wednesday for a sixth term at the head of the country he has ruled with an iron fist for 26 years, in a secret ceremony, without notice. The opposition has already challenged and called for more protests.

Lukashenko, who faces the biggest challenge ever to his regime, with protests that entered the seventh week in a row, declared himself the winner of the August 9 presidential election, with more than 80 percent of the vote. The elections, however, were viewed as fraudulent by the opposition, the European Union and the United States, which demanded new free and fair elections.

Inauguration of Loukachenka. Only Lukashenka’s closest friends were present. The inauguration passed with multiple violations of the law. pic.twitter.com/rAZcTNRSLp

– Franak Viacorka (@franakviacorka) September 23, 2020

At the inauguration, according to Belarusian news agency Belta, the 66-year-old autocrat put his right hand on a copy of the Constitution and was sworn in at the Independence Palace in Minsk, in a ceremony attended by hundreds of worshipers. regime, but which had no representation of foreign diplomats.

The President said Belarus needs “security and consensus in the face of a global crisis” in what appears to be a reference to the covid-19 pandemic. “I can’t and I don’t have the right to abandon the Belarusians,” Lukashenko said.

The opposition, however, does not recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy. “Where are the happy citizens? Where are the diplomatic organs? It is obvious that Aleksander Lukashenko is exclusively the chairman of Omon (special police forces) and some false officials, ”said Pavel Latushko, member of the Coordination Council, quoted by Reuters, considering the inauguration ceremony as a “Meeting of thieves”.

Latushko, a former Minister of Culture in exile in Poland, also called for “actions of civil disobedience”, while Svetlana Tikhanouskaia, spoke of an “attempt to take power” by Lukashenko: he is neither the president legal nor legitimate of Belarus. The only solution is free and fair elections ”.

#Belarus Happening right now in #Minsk. People reacted quickly and took to the streets. “The King is Naked” and “Victory Belongs to the People” are among the first banners that appeared today. #Lukashenko fears protests, that’s why he secretly inaugurated himself pic.twitter.com/jxX0aNw1sk

– Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 23, 2020

On Twitter, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius called Lukashenko’s inauguration a “farce”, speaking at a “falsified” ceremony.

During the inauguration, which under normal conditions would be widely broadcast and celebrated, several streets were closed to traffic in Minsk. However, Belarusians began to take to the streets to protest. “The King Undresses” and “Victory Belongs to the People” were some of the messages read on the posters.

All over Belarus, people are taking to the streets to protest the secret inauguration of Lukashenko. pic.twitter.com/fuNB5sMvXN

– NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 23, 2020

Officially, Lukashenko’s fifth term would not end until November 5. Last week, the European Parliament adopted a resolution defending that Brussels should cease recognizing the autocrat as president of Belarus from that date.

European leaders pledged last August to impose sanctions on the regime figures responsible for violence by the security forces and for falsifying election results. However, this week the 27 member states failed to achieve the necessary unanimity, due to the Cypriot veto, which also demands sanctions against Turkey.

On the same day that Lukashenko proclaimed himself president for a sixth term, Russian paratroopers landed in Belarus following joint military exercises between Moscow and Minsk. More than 900 Russian soldiers are participating in the exercises, seen as a demonstration of the Kremlin’s support for Lukashenko.

On the other hand, Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimondas Karoblis announced on Tuesday that another 500 American soldiers would be sent to Lithuania in November, to replace the current contingent that arrived at the Belarusian border in early September. Karoblis said the US contingent “is a powerful deterrent, but not specifically linked to the situation in Belarus”.

