Six officers suspended: large-scale raid and drug investigations against 21 police officers in Munich – politics

The Munich police are startled by a drug scandal. In total, 21 police officers are charged with various violations of the Narcotics Act and Anti-Doping Act, as well as other criminal offenses such as the prosecution of innocent people and the foiling of criminal offenses, such as the Bavarian State Crime Police (LKA) and the Public Prosecutor of Munich I announced on Wednesday.

According to Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), six officials have been suspended. “Others may follow very soon, depending on search results,” he told the newspaper “Bild”.

“Criminals have no business with the Bavarian police,” said Herrmann. “Such a thing is absolutely unacceptable and unworthy of a police officer.”

In total, 18 prosecutors and more than 90 LKA detectives have raided the suspects since this morning.

According to the investigators, the raid in February was the result of an investigation into two police officers for violations of the Narcotics Act.

This investigation sparked suspicions against other police officers. During the raid, 24 apartments and offices in Munich and the districts of Munich, Dachau, Wolfratshausen, Ebersberg and Fürstenfeldbruck were searched.

20 of the suspected police officers belong to the Munich police station. Another suspect was previously on duty there and is now part of the Bavarian riot police. (AFP, dpa)