Global OE 2021 final vote scheduled for November 27 | Parliament

The state budget (OE) proposal for 2021 will typically be voted on on October 28 and almost a month later is put to a final aggregate vote, according to the schedule set at Wednesday’s leaders’ conference. .

The document will be submitted to the Assembly of the Republic on October 12, in accordance with the commitment made by the Government. After hearings with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Labor, the OE proposal will be debated in plenary in general on October 27 and 28, with the vote on the last day. Between October 29 and November 12, the hearings of the various members of the Government take place in committee, followed by votes in the specialty. The final global vote was scheduled for November 27.

Before the OE discussion, there is still a debate with the Prime Minister (October 7), and plans to increase the national minimum wage to 850 euros (PCP), scheduled for the 8, as well as a PAN initiative. against food waste (day 15). The ENP has programmed a bill which proposes to reverse the privatization of the CTT and which will lead to the slowing down of initiatives on the same subject by the PCP, BE and PAN.

Besides the minimum wage, the communist bench also marked a debate on the deregulation of working time. The blockers continued a project on medical joints (October 16). On the same day, the PAN put on the table a draft resolution aimed at the international recognition of the consecration of the crime of ecocide on the list of crimes provided for in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

