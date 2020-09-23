Who Depends on Who ?: Europe can compete with the US and China – politics

Global Challenges is a brand of DvH Medien. The new institute aims to promote discussion of geopolitical issues through publications of recognized experts. Today a contribution from Prof. Jörg Rocholl PhD, President of the ESMT Business School in Berlin. Further authors are prof. Dr. Ann-Kristin Achleitner, Sigmar Gabriel, Günther H. Oettinger, Prof. Dr. Volker Perthes, Prof. Dr. Bert Rürup and Prof. Dr. Renate Schubert.

Will the export-oriented companies of Europe and especially Germany end up on the front lines if the conflict between China and the US continues to escalate? The concern has existed since the term ‘disconnection’ became popular.

At first glance, the picture is bleak

At first glance, the picture of great dependence is bleak: China is Germany’s largest trading partner. The 30 largest listed companies in Germany achieve an average of 15 percent of their turnover in the People’s Republic. The German car manufacturers even generate more than 20 percent of their turnover in China.

China’s importance to German exports is only surpassed by the US. The US is the largest buyer of German goods; last year, German companies exported nearly 120 billion euros worth of goods to the US. These examples alone show that any deterioration in relations with Beijing and Washington has consequences for German companies.

On closer inspection, however, the situation clears up considerably: Chinese companies have so far exported to Germany to an even greater extent than German companies have to China. Last year, the goods were worth 110 billion euros. In the European Union, 20 percent of all imports come from China, more than any other country.

So there is not one-sided, but mutual dependence – even if Europe’s need for strategic raw materials such as rare earths, where China is a quasi-monopoly, should not be underestimated. The principle of mutual dependence also applies to trade between the EU and the US: after all, twelve percent of all EU imports come from the US.

These economic interdependencies alone suggest that Europe can certainly fly the flag politically towards Beijing and Washington. In addition, the number of acquisitions of European companies by Chinese competitors, which has been increasing for years, has recently fallen significantly – and not just because of Corona. Rather, European governments are increasingly skeptical of such takeovers and are fighting them accordingly.

France stands up to the US.

The project, driven mainly by France, to tax large digital platform companies, indicates that Europe can also rise politically against the US. The major US platform companies are among the most valuable companies in the world in terms of market capitalization. They generate a large part of their sales in Europe – which is why they look eagerly at the regulatory and tax developments on the continent.

All of this shows how much is at stake for all parties. In the globalized world, not only European companies depend on market access in China and the US, but also Chinese and American companies depend on market access in Europe. In the globalized world there is no one-sided dependence.

This also applies to the relationship between China and the US. It is true that it is always said that Washington is heavily dependent on Beijing as China has become the United States’ largest creditor by buying US Treasury bonds. But just how credible can Beijing actually threaten to stop buying US Treasuries or even sell the bonds to put pressure on Washington?

This would ultimately harm the Chinese economy, for example due to an unfavorable development of the renminbi exchange rate against the dollar or a massive fall in the value of US government bonds in the Chinese portfolio. Moreover, the massive buyback programs of the national central banks have largely wiped out China’s potential for threats. Beijing has no choice but to continue to buy US Treasuries in the future and thus allow America to live beyond its means.

Three conclusions for the triangular relationships

The complex (financial) economic triangular relationships between China, Europe and the US lead to different conclusions for the coming years: First, international dependencies are much more complex than they appear from a European perspective at first sight. This opens design possibilities for intelligent economic policies.

Second, Europe urgently needs to continue to develop the common internal market as a successful project of the past 25 years for the next 25 years. Third, Europe must finally speak one language so that China and the US can be heard. When individual EU member states try to defend their interests against Beijing and Washington, the image of David and Goliath inevitably comes to mind. However, the European Union as a whole could negotiate on an equal footing with both powers.

Last but not least, the European Union must use its position to moderate the conflict between China and the US. In any case, it is better to defuse the conflict than to think about possible reactions to further escalation. After all, the principle that British economist David Ricardo described more than 200 years ago still applies: everyone can benefit from reciprocal trade, from give and take – including the triangle between China, the US and Europe.