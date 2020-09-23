West Indian building collapse kills 39 – Observer

The death toll from a building collapse in western India on Monday rose to 39, officials said on Wednesday, as hopes of finding survivors in the rubble dwindled.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have so far removed 20 survivors from the rubble of the three-story building in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai. With the help of pisteiro dogs, the teams also removed 39 bodies from the wreckage of the building that collapsed on Monday around 3:40 a.m. local time (11:10 p.m. in Lisbon on Sunday), a spokesperson for the NDRF and local authorities to journalists.

“Five people are still missing because of this (…) The (rescue) operations are continuing,” said NDRF commander Anupam Srivastava.

An official from Thane Municipality, which includes Bhiwandi, said the dead included at least eight children.

The causes of the accident are not yet known. Building collapses are relatively common in India between June and September, during the monsoon season, when heavy rains sometimes weaken real estate structures.

