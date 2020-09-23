German Foreign Minister: Maas in quarantine for corona infection of a bodyguard – politics

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) has placed himself in quarantine because of the corona infection of one of his bodyguards. A first test for Covid’s disease 19 came negative on Wednesday, the State Department said. The Ministry clarifies whether and to what extent other people are affected by this.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also quarantined her vaccination doctor for two weeks in March because of a corona infection and had worked from home. How long Maas (SPD) remains in quarantine and to what extent his work is affected by this was initially unclear.

For the same reason as with Maas, EU Council President Charles Michel also had to be quarantined on Tuesday. His spokesperson Barend Leyts referred to a corona infection at one of Michel’s guards. For this reason, Michel has had to postpone the summit of EU heads of state or government scheduled for Thursday and Friday until the beginning of October. (Teaspoon, dpa)