PJ arrested a young man for using a gun in an attempted murder in Póvoa de Varzim | criminality

Judicial Police (PJ) on Wednesday arrested a young man for possession of a prohibited weapon allegedly used in an attempted murder in August in Póvoa de Varzim, police said.

In a statement, the PJ says the arrest took place under a search warrant, with the 26-year-old suspect being held “in flagrante delicto” for possession of the pistol presumably used on August 15 in an attempted murder. . .

This police adds that the detainee, who already has a criminal record for illegal conduct, crimes against bodily integrity and theft, “is a relative of the perpetrator” committed on the afternoon of August 15 and is in preventive detention.

The suspect will be presented to the judicial authorities on Wednesday, for a first questioning and the application of the coercive measures deemed appropriate.

