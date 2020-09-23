“Injecting Money for Your Own Interests”: Is the Corona Relief Fund Abused? – Politics

EU countries such as Italy or Spain, which are particularly affected by the economic consequences of the Corona crisis, want to use the money from the EU’s multi-billion reconstruction fund in the first place to avert the threat of mass unemployment. This is evident from a synopsis of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) from the 27 EU states, which is at the disposal of the Tagesspiegel.

However, according to the authors of the study, the question is whether the individual plans to implement the Corona fund with a total size of 750 billion euros will actually result in a pan-European economic policy.

EU heads of state or government agreed at a four-day marathon summit in Brussels in July to set up a reconstruction fund with repayable loans of EUR 360 billion and grants amounting to EUR 390 billion. Italy can expect the largest share – the country will receive a total of 209 billion euros in loans and grants.

All EU countries will receive money from the Corona Fund from 2021. To obtain the funds, they must submit national investment and reform plans to the European Commission.

The Brussels government then checks whether the plans meet the requirements, according to which the money should mainly benefit the digitization of the EU and climate protection. The so-called “European semester”, with which the Brussels government is already trying to control the economic and financial policies in the EU countries, serves as a framework.

Lammert advocates improving competitiveness

The Chairman of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Norbert Lammert (CDU), told the Tagesspiegel that the resources of the reconstruction fund “should not be used to maintain traditional structures, but rather for a European effort to improve our competitiveness. “.

Lammert, however, had doubts that the European Commission could have a decisive influence on the distribution of resources based on the assessment under the “European Semester”.

The individual EU countries previously used the new Corona fund “as a welcome injection of funding to regulate their own interests”. “There is an annoyingly large gap between the generous size of the aid fund and the expected efficiency,” said Lammert.

As the KAS summary shows, states such as Italy, France, Poland and Slovenia, which had campaigned for the most generous funding possible for the Reconstruction Fund, have had ambitious timetables for drawing up their respective investment and investment plans since the EU summit in June Reform plans drawn up.

“Compared to other European countries, social issues are more prominent when it comes to the planned use of funds,” the authors write.

Just a “label” for green and digital initiatives?

However, the study criticizes the fact that the abstract definition of the priorities of climate protection and digitization does not necessarily lead to aid money actually flowing into these areas: “Are provided for green or digital initiatives, but do not have the desired effect.”

According to the KAS study, a catalog with clearly defined requirements, such as a specific reduction in CO2 emissions in a particular area, would have been more effective.