‘Brexit’: British government admits lines of seven thousand trucks and two-day delays to enter EU | United Kingdom

‘Prepare for the new formalities’ or the UK risks seeing the roads of the English county of Kent blocked by queues of around 7,000 trucks and their products taking up to two days to enter European territory , by ferry or via Eurotunnel, warned the British government.

In a letter sent to representatives of the logistics sector and transport companies, seen by mainstream UK media, Minister Michael Gove – responsible for implementing the UK’s exit agreement from the European Union – defended that “it is essential that commercial operators act now” to avoid what the executive considers to be “the worst case scenario”, from January 1, 2021.

Under the Brexit deal, the UK officially left the EU on January 31, but remains a member of the single market and customs union until the last day of this year. London and Brussels are in negotiations to enter into a new economic and political partnership before the end of the so-called transition period, but Gove says the preparation that needs to be done does not depend on the outcome of this process.

Here are key elements of Gove’s letter to industry warning of worst-case 7,000 truck queues pic.twitter.com/MBGMXMevUL

“The main potential cause of disruption is that operators are not prepared for the controls put in place by EU member states from January 1,” warned the head of the Council of Ministers.

“Whatever the outcome of negotiations between the UK and the EU, traders will be faced with new customs controls and procedures. If they do not respect the necessary documents, their products will be blocked from entering the EU and there will be disruptions, ”he added, as quoted by Reuters.

According to Downing Street – which has made it clear that it is not making estimates, but is looking at the “worst case” – these disruptions can affect up to 70% of vehicles that currently carry goods via the Eurotunnel, which connects England to France, or from the ports of Dover and Folkestone, in the south-east of England, to other parts of the continent.

The government expects these delays in Kent to start happening in the first two weeks of January and to continue or worsen for at least the next three months.

Responsibility?

Some representatives of the transport sector, however, fear that this letter from Gove is an instrument for Boris Johnson’s government to hold operators – and the EU – responsible for a foreseeable scenario of chaos at border posts.

The Logistics UK union, the Port of Dover authorities and the Rail Transport Association (RHA) even accuse the Conservative executive of “failing to provide solutions” to the problems they warned about.

“We have constantly warned the government that there would be delays in ports, but they did not commit to finding solutions with the sector,” said Richard Burnett, executive director of RHA, quoted by The Guardian.

“Operators need more than 50,000 customs intermediaries to cope with the mountain of paperwork that will be required after the transition, but government support for the recruitment and training of additional staff is woefully insufficient,” he said. -he adds.

The negotiations between London and the 27 are, at this stage, in their most negative and critical phase.

Besides the reluctance of the parties to give up the main limits they want to impose, the EU has strongly criticized the Johnson government for trying to pass a law in Parliament that eliminates parts of the Withdrawal Agreement and frees the UK from legal and political commitments ratified in international treaty.

If the British do not abandon the legislation – the decisive parliamentary vote of which is due to begin early next week – the European Commission has already threatened to sue the British executive and Brexit.

