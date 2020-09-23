Corona-Warnapp: Success story with a lot of catching up – Politics

Doro Bär is nothing short of lyrical. “For me, using the app is also a sign of love to everyone you care about,” said the secretary of state, who is responsible for digital in the chancellery. We’re not talking about smartphone dating, but the Corona Alert app. The Wednesday program has been on the market for 100 days.

Bär’s boss, Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) calls it a “great success story”. But given the increasing number of infections and in view of autumn and winter, the achievement is not enough for the government.

Eleven EU states want to adopt the German model

In fact, the intermediate results are a bit mixed. Since June, more than 18 million Germans have downloaded the Corona app. That is about as many as the users of comparable apps in Europe combined. From October, eleven EU countries intend to adopt the German model initially, including most of the neighboring countries. However, France is relying on its own solution and Braun is still negotiating with Switzerland.

But as impressive as the 18 million may seem, they are only a fraction of the possible. About 50 of Germany’s 58 million smartphone users, Telekom board member Tim Höttges reports, could technically use the app. The rest of the cell phones are too old – partly because they don’t have the newer Bluetooth chip built in, which helps measure whether an infected person has been around for a long time, partly because of outdated operating systems.

Dorothee Bär (CSU), State Secretary for Digitization, praises the Corona-Warnapp Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

Braun, Bär (CSU) and Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) are also not yet satisfied with the operational balance. Nearly 5,000 corona-infected people have used the app to anonymously alert contacts of a possible infection. So it can be assumed that “tens of thousands of people” are already alarmed, says Spahn. “That’s a lot, but it’s not enough for us.”

The health minister cannot say how many people have been tested due to an app warning

The reasons for the hesitant distribution are not easy for the government and creators to ascertain, mainly because they simply lack a lot of data – also because of the high data protection requirements for the open source program. After all, it is clear that only about half of app users use the alert feature after testing positive. For example, Spahn can’t say how many people have been tested based on an app warning. SAP board member Jürgen Müller notes that users of the Google operating system Android are more hesitant than iPhone owners.

Höttges admits, “We’ve also made mistakes.” Work continues on clarity and new functions are added. From October, the program will request symptoms and thus estimate more accurately how dangerous an infected person is to his fellow humans. But that also remains voluntary, and the data remains on their own smartphone, everyone on stage emphasizes.

However, there is one thing they appreciate about all issues: the alert app is already useful. You yourself recently received a warning, says Bär. Fortunately her test remained negative, but it shows: “The app works.”

Braun emphasizes speed and coverage as the main benefits. On the analog route, it takes four to five days from corona finding to warning, says the chief of the chancellery. Contacts on the subway or at the next table in the restaurant who the infected person does not even know cannot reach the health department at all.

But the level of use remains the deciding factor: the number of downloads and the number of people who report a positive test. “Use this tool, inform your contacts”, asks Spahn. Every user counts, especially as the virus begins to spread “diffusely” in cities like Munich or Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia.