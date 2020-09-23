Containment Leads to Higher Savings Rate in 21st Century | Coronavirus

In the second quarter of the year, at the height of the containment measures imposed by the government, the Portuguese left, on average, more than 20% of their unpaid income, placing the savings rate at the highest level recorded since in less 1999.

National accounts data up to last June published on Wednesday by the National Statistics Institute (INE) reveal an evolution of the household savings rate never seen in the past two decades in Portugal. The savings rate – which reveals how much of household disposable income was not spent on consumption – was 22.6% in the second quarter of this year.

This is the highest value in the series published by the INE since 1999 for this indicator, even exceeding the savings rates recorded in the fourth quarter, the period of the year during which this indicator is normally the higher because receiving the grant for Christmas.

If we look at the savings rate in the 12 months ending each quarter, we see an increase from 7.5% in the first quarter to 10.6% in the second, also the largest increase on record since 1999. In the first quarter, this indicator had already increased.

The explanation for these results is evident in other data published by INE. What happened is that Portuguese families, on average, reduced their consumption considerably more than what was their loss of disposable income.

At the height of the pandemic, disposable income fell 1.5% from the same period a year earlier, in what is the biggest drop since 2014. But at the same time, household consumption fell an unprecedented 14.6%, as confirmed by this INE on Wednesday.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Contributing to this sudden drop in consumption, on the one hand, there would have been a more cautious attitude on the part of the Portuguese faced with the anticipation of an economic recession and an increase in unemployment, a very common phenomenon during this period. crisis. But it will also have contributed decisively to the greatest difficulty that existed, during the period of the strictest confinement, to achieve certain types of consumption. One of the most obvious differences was, for example, the reduction in the general population going to restaurants.

The combined result of these two phenomena was, on average, an increase in the savings rate of Portuguese families, although it is known that in an equally large part of the population – the one that immediately lost the main sources revenue – there would not have been any leeway for savings in the second quarter of the year.

For the coming quarters, the evolution of the savings indicator will depend, on the one hand, on the rate of decline in disposable income and on the way in which households will continue to react to the economic crisis scenario, the consumption limitations being now much less. caused by containment.

continue reading