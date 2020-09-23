Corona hotspot Ischgl: First damages claims against Austria – politics

The approach of the Austrian government with the spread of the coronavirus in the ski resort of Ischgl has led to the first damage claims. Four model lawsuits against people infected in the Tyrolean city in March have been pending in Vienna’s regional court since this week, as the court confirmed on Wednesday.

According to consumer lawyer Peter Kolba, official liability proceedings against the Republic of Austria involve various amounts of up to 100,000 euros, including compensation for pain and suffering and reimbursement of costs. In addition, liability for consequential damage should be clarified.

Among the sample cases are three Germans and an Austrian who died from Covid-19 after skiing in April. The other three, including a business traveler from Munich, were partially seriously ill and sustained permanent damage. “It is only the first complaint, more will follow,” Kolba announced.

The Kolba Consumer Protection Association (VSV) accuses those responsible for not closing tourism in Tyrol’s Paznauntal by the arrival date of March 7, despite the rampant virus. The announcement of the “from now on” quarantine by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on March 13 caused chaotic conditions and massive departures.

According to Kolbas, more than 6,000 people from 45 countries allegedly infected in Ischgl have signed up to the association. According to him, more than 1,000 of them empowered the association to file a lawsuit on their behalf. The lawsuits would be halted if the government admits errors and offers compensation, Kolba said. (dpa)