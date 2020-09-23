NATO notes “progress” in military talks between Greece and Turkey – Observer

NATO on Wednesday marked “good progress” in military talks between Greece and Turkey to avoid clashes in the eastern Mediterranean, where tensions between the two countries persist.

Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that military officials from both countries had held six meetings at NATO Headquarters to ensure a “preventive mechanism” to avoid the risk of accidental air or sea clashes .

“These meetings are ongoing and good progress has been made,” he said after a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. “These were technical military discussions. They complement Germany’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, ”he said.

Tensions between Greece and Turkey, two NATO members, have escalated in recent months in the eastern Mediterranean region, with fears of an escalation after a naval incident.

Germany has encouraged mediation and Athens and Ankara agreed on Tuesday to start bilateral talks to try to resolve the crisis. Stoltenberg welcomed the move and Pedro Sánchez called it “an important step in the right direction”.

Turkey and Greece, which joined NATO in February 1952 at the same time, despite their historically strained relations, dispute the sharing of the immense reserves of gas detected in the eastern Mediterranean. Athens argues that it has the right to exploit the natural resources around its islands located near the Turkish coast. Ankara refuses, believing it would deprive the country of tens of thousands of square kilometers of sea.

Tensions between Athens and Ankara reached alarming level after Turkey sent the seismic survey vessel Oruç Reis, escorted by warships, on August 10 to conduct surveys off the Greek island of Kastellorizo, to two kilometers from the coast. in an area rich in hydrocarbons and water where Greece claims exclusive rights. The situation worsened at the end of August when the two countries carried out rival military maneuvers: Ankara with the United States then with Russia and Athens with France, Cyprus and Italy.