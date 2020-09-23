Player of the year award contested by De Bruyne, Neuer and Lewandowski | Soccer

Manchester City’s Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, German Manuel Neuer and Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, both from Bayern Munich, are the three finalists for UEFA’s Player of the Year award, the organization announced on Wednesday.

On the official website, UEFA revealed that the Belgian midfielder, the German goalkeeper and the Polish striker were the three most voted players and that the winner would be known on October 1, the date of the draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The governing body of European football has revealed the remaining “top 10” in which Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus appears in 10th place, with 25 votes. Argentina’s Lionel Messi, of FC Barcelona, ​​and Brazil’s Neymar, of Paris Saint-Germain, share fourth place, both with 53 votes.

At the technical level, total German domination, with Hansi Flick, from Bayern Munich, Jürgen Klopp, from Liverpool, and Julian Nagelsmann, from RB Leipzig, to be the finalists for the best coach of the year.

In women’s football, Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Wendie Renard (Lyon) and Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) fight for the best player of the year award, while Lluís Cortés (Barcelona), Stephan Lerch (Wolfsburg) and Jean- Luc Vasseur (Lyon) compete for the best trainer award in 2020.

The annual UEFA prizes are awarded with the votes of the 80 coaches who have participated in the group stage of the Champions League and the Europa League and 55 selected journalists, who assess the entire season, participation in the respective championships as well as in European competitions and also at national team level.

