Lar da Mitra in Lisbon records three more positive cases after completing tests | Covid-19

Lar da Mitra, of Santa da Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa (SCML), records a total of 34 people infected with covid-19, 17 employees and 17 users, three more cases than Tuesday, the institution said on Wednesday in Lusa .

According to the SCML press office, all 130 tests for covid-19 have been completed, with three more positive results on Wednesday morning.

Elderly family members in Santarém complain about lack of care and ‘neglect’

SMCL adds that the new cases are external collaborators.

On Tuesday, the house experienced a covid-19 outbreak with 31 people infected, including 14 employees and 17 users, one of whom was showing symptoms, having been hospitalized.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

According to the SCML press office, “the situation is currently being monitored and the emergency plan has already been activated”, with local authorities being alerted and carrying out 130 tests for covid-19, including external collaborators.

SCML does not yet have information on the severity of the hospitalized patient’s condition, but of the 31 positive cases, it was the only one with symptoms.

The source of the outbreak has not yet been identified and, despite 14 employees infected, SCML ensures that the normal functioning of the home is not compromised.

continue reading