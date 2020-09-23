Faro City Council approves regulation to create municipal police | Police

Faro’s city council has started the process of creating a municipal police force by approving the draft bylaw at the last chamber meeting, which will now have to be submitted to the Municipal Assembly, was announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the municipality said the draft by-law for the organization and functioning of the Faro Municipal Police Service was unanimously approved at the council meeting held on Monday.

According to the municipality, this police will mainly exercise functions in the areas of monitoring compliance with municipal regulations, in the areas of town planning, construction, nature protection, cultural heritage and game resources.

The municipal police of Faro will have territorial jurisdiction over the entire area of ​​the municipality, in the four parishes of the municipality, being also responsible for the implementation of the decisions of the municipal authorities, read in the note.

In addition, he will exercise functions in the fields of surveillance of public spaces, namely the surroundings of schools, as well as the surveillance of local urban transport, always in coordination with the security forces.

This administrative police will also be responsible for the surveillance of municipal public buildings and equipment, or others temporarily under their responsibility, and for the surveillance of road and pedestrian traffic in the area of ​​municipal jurisdiction.

Quoted in the press release, the Mayor of Faro, Rogério Bacalhau, declares that this is a “decisive step” for the realization of the municipality’s commitment to the citizens of Faro to have a police of this nature .

For the mayor, with this new structure, it will be possible “to guarantee more effectiveness and efficiency in the inspection of the municipality and extremely important support for the missions pursued by the police authorities”, which represents “a gain. substantial in the perception of the security of the citizens ”.

The Faro municipal police will be headed by a commander, co-assisted by an assistant, fitting into the organic structure of municipal services and reporting directly to the mayor.

The proposed by-law now approved will then be the subject of a deliberation at the Municipal Assembly of Faro.

The Câmara de Lagoa, also in the district of Faro, also began, in September, the process of creating a municipal police, which it hopes to have concluded in 2021.

