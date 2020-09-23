‘Recovery can’t mean a comeback in February,’ says Costa | Government

The Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the recovery of the Portuguese economy “cannot mean a return to where we were in February of this year” to justify the need for medium-term plans. But the parties want clarification on the immediate problems: the PSD wants to know whether it is opportune to increase the national minimum wage (SMN) and BE calls on the government to supplement the contracts of the National Health Service (SNS) foreseen in the state budget for this purpose. year.

In Parliament, António Costa defended António Costa Silva’s strategic vision and the recovery and resilience plan, the first version of which will be delivered in Brussels on October 15 and which will grant Portugal grants worth 12.9 Billions of Euro’s.

“The challenges do not end with the public health emergency, nor the urgency to protect income, jobs and businesses. We must be more demanding in the medium and long term ”, declared the head of government, defending that Portugal must come out of“ this crisis stronger ”.

Rui Rio, the leader of the PSD, later felt that this may not be the best time to revive the SMN given the current situation of the companies. “Do you now think it makes sense to increase the cost of business in this way,” Rio demanded, accusing Costa of “reminding the Socrates government when it increased civil servants by 2.9% without power.” A question that immediately provoked criticism from the PS, with parliamentary leader Ana Catarina Mendes claiming that the PSD was returning to the “big speech” of 2015. The PSD is still concerned about the way in which the prevention of corruption will be carried out with taking into account because a lot of money will arrive in the country in a short time.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The Left Bloc and the PCP have also insisted on the need to respond to more urgent situations. Catarina Martins says “there are fewer doctors in the NHS” and reminds Costa that the promise to hire more doctors has yet to be kept. Jerónimo de Sousa calls for an income policy that values ​​workers and takes the opportunity to accuse Rui Rio of being at the service of “big capital” by questioning the increase in the SMN until 2021.

CDS has expressed concern about the possibility of paying installments, accusing the government of wanting to increase debt.

continue reading