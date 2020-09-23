Seehofer on the planned asylum reform: “The main European issue currently pending” – politics

For years, the EU has made no progress in negotiations on asylum reform. On Wednesday, the EU Commission presented a new proposal to get the stalled talks moving.

The move will speed up asylum procedures at the external borders, increase deportations and appoint a “return coordinator”. Countries such as Greece and Italy will receive more support for the repatriation of people without a right of residence and will therefore be relieved. The admission of migrants should only be mandatory in exceptional cases for countries such as Poland and Hungary.

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) stated that he wanted to campaign for reform of the EU’s asylum policy. The proposal was “a good basis for further reflection,” the CSU politician said at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday. The chances of achieving “political understanding” on this basis are “very high,” he said.

According to Seehofer, effective protection of the external borders is “a priority for all Member States”. It must first be considered who is entitled to protection at all. Currently about two thirds of people who want to join the EU are not included.

This is a “highly debated point” in the EU, Seehofer explained. The Commission has proposed something “very interesting and intelligent” about this. There must be a “gradual approach to this distribution”. The approach could provide for different distribution measures according to the “strength of the migration process”.

Overall, the proposal provides “a good basis for further consultation with the Commission and the Member States,” said the Federal Minister of the Interior. In recent days it has been seen “very clearly” – whether in the Greek islands or in sea rescues – there is currently no functioning migration policy.

Seehofer: Asylum policy needs a new start:

For this reason, a “fresh start” is needed. They fought for a long time; with the new proposal there is now a chance that a “reset” will take place. The migration policy of the future must be functional, practicable and conscientious – and based on the principles of “humanity and order,” Seehofer said.

First of all, they want to focus on those points where all Member States have something in common. This is primarily the protection of external borders. The fact that people in particular entered the country who had to be returned to their country of origin at great expense is a “core problem of the current situation”. If the majority of people can already be expelled at the external borders, the question of distribution is “very different”.

Future migration policy also determines the fate of Europe. Migration policy is “the main European issue currently pending,” said Seehofer. “We hope that a common solution for our European future will be reached at the negotiating table.” Such a large historical project can only be tackled seriously with “heart and soul”. The EU now has a great opportunity to show the world that it stands together in this area.

The Interior Minister called on the other EU countries to work out a common concept for future policy now and “not reflexively seek cover”. During its EU presidency, the German government wants to try to reach an agreement at the end of this year.

The reform will be discussed at the next meeting of EU interior ministers on 8 October. He wants to strive for a political agreement by the end of the year. This also requires a “great deal of willingness to compromise”. Seehofer made it clear that public criticism of individual member states would not be appropriate, but that compromises had to be sought in individual discussions.

Germany is not “the guardian of Europe, but a partner”, Seehofer continued. And he himself is “not an opponent of immigration,” even though it was recently “broadcast and written.”

It makes him really sad that Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz refuses to accept the idea of ​​solidarity in asylum policy. Even Italy had recently accepted refugees from the Greek island of Lesvos, but Austria had shown no willingness. (with Reuters, dpa, AFP)