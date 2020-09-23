Covid-19: Museums experience a “gradual recovery” of visitors after a 70% drop in the first half of the year | Heritage

The director general of cultural heritage, Bernardo Alabaça, said that national museums and monuments are experiencing a “gradual recovery” in visitors, after a “brutal” fall, but guarantees “that they now have better conditions to receive the public” .

“We are all facing an unpredictable situation, which no one expected, with a significant drop in visitors and revenues, but, at the moment, we have better conditions for the public to reconnect with their heritage, less pressure and a safety protocol. against the pandemic ”, declared the Director General, heard by Lusa the day after the PUBLIC’s publication of an interview with the Secretary of State for Cultural Heritage, Ângela Ferreira, who chose not to mention the figures on the drop in the number of visitors to museums and monuments The DGPC or advance an estimate of the loss of own revenue in what is the largest body in the universe of the Ministry of Culture.

The 25 museums, monuments and palaces supervised by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage (DGPC) recorded an overall decrease of around 70% in the number of visitors in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019. This entity recorded a total of 701,047 entries in the first half of 2020 and 2,308,430 in the same period last year.

Museums and monuments – like all cultural spaces in the country – were closed between March 14 and May 17 of this year, following lockdown decreed by the government to stop the spread of covid-19.

“We were faced with an unprecedented situation, and we had to think, from the first moment, about guaranteeing the security and conservation of the heritage under our responsibility,” recalled the Director-General.

At that time, which dictated two months of total closure, “the option was to produce digital content to maintain the relationship with the public, which continues to be done, in addition, but nothing can replace the physical visit, personal, to benefit from the heritage ”.

For the reopening in May, the Director General of Cultural Heritage, who began his duties in February this year, said that “the equipment was properly prepared to receive visitors, with the installation of physical barriers, the cleaning of points most at risk, and give directors the possibility of adjusting exhibition routes and regulating schedules ”.

When asked whether it is safe to visit museums and national monuments at this time, Bernardo Alabaça replies: “In general, it is safe to visit these cultural facilities. The public can come back and have a first-hand experience of the heritage because the conditions have been created to ensure this security.

“The resumption of visits was gradual because, naturally, people, after being locked up, preferred parks, the beach, and outdoor spaces. But visitors are slowly returning to the mostly more Portuguese museums and already with a clear return from foreigners, ”the official said.

The preference to leave the big cities to go to open spaces or inserted in green spaces has led to the decline in facilities in Lisbon (53%) more than outside the capital (43%), and more in museums (50%) than in palaces (28%), according to data from the DGPC.

One example is the sharp drop in the number of visitors to the Museu dos Coches, Museu do Azulejo and Mosteiro dos Jerónimos, in Lisbon, while the Convento de Cristo, Mafra National Palace and Conímbriga suffered less.

Overall, the impact of the drop in the number of visitors “has been brutal”, because “foreigners, the school public and senior citizens were absent, which largely contributes to visits to museums and monuments”, and, on the other hand , “All have been canceled cultural and other events that many of these spaces host”.

In addition to these breaks, due to forced closure or inactivity, the period of confinement covered precisely the dates when the influx of visitors is traditionally more important, namely those of the Easter holidays.

Linked to the loss of visitors comes the consequent loss of revenue that tickets provide. Asked by Lusa about how they affect the DGPC and its services, the Director General replied that he did not have a precise figure, but “surely [a quebra de receita própria] is above the drop in visitors ”, which, let us remember, was 70% in the first half of this year.

“We are talking about a very significant drop in income. In addition, the response to the virus required more expense. The scenario could not be more difficult ”, lamented Bernardo Alabaça.

However, the DGPC “has not stopped investing and launching contracts, using the state budget”, he added.

“We are managing the situation with the guardianship [Ministério da Cultura] and with the Ministry of Finance to meet expenses. It is a daily exercise that we must solve in the best way, because a relevant part of the DGPC is supported by its own income ”, he underlined.

Regarding the risk of closing museums or monuments for lack of income, Bernardo Alabaça says he does not do “futurology”. “It’s a scenario that was never planned, there is no memory of it. Initially there is no risk of museums closing, but we do not know what will happen in the future. We are living in times of great uncertainty, but I hope that, in the current security conditions, the Portuguese will return, with confidence, to see a heritage that belongs to all.

