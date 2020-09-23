Germany, Russia and the Navalny case: there will be no construction freeze on Nord Stream 2 politics

The German government was “very relieved” at the news of the Berlin Charité: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from inpatient treatment. After being poisoned with the nerve agent Novitschok, Navalny, who was flown to Germany on August 22 in a dramatic rescue operation, spent a month in the Berlin clinic and was in a coma for a total of 16 days.

Initially, the doctors were unsure whether the 44-year-old would suffer permanent damage. Now his prognosis looks much more favorable: “The treating doctors believe that a full recovery is possible because of the previous course and the current condition of the patient,” a Charité spokeswoman said Wednesday.

But it is also clear that the Russian opposition is taking a long time to recover. Navalny is currently struggling to learn many things that healthy people take for granted. Navalny reported on Instagram on Wednesday that he could not write by hand, stand on one leg or throw a ball with his left hand.

His treatment is far from over. With daily physiotherapy he tries to regain control of his fingers and improve his sense of balance. He also announced that he might be going to rehab. A photo that Navalny posted on Instagram shows him on a bench in a park.

Russian opposition leader Alexej Navalny was released from hospital on Tuesday. Photo: Instagram / navalny / dpa

However, the fact that he would stay permanently in Germany is out of the question. Navalny is said to have already expressed a wish to return to Russia and continue his work.

As Nawalny’s condition is gradually improving and he is working towards a return to normal life, things are not getting any easier for the federal government right now. Chancellor Angela Merkel has, with unusual clarity to her, made the Navalny case a touchstone on which to focus her future Russia policy. After a Bundeswehr laboratory discovered the chemical warfare agent Novitschok in samples from Navalny, Merkel asked Russia for clarification and otherwise threatened consequences. That was three weeks ago. But the desired answers from Russia did not materialize. So far there is “unfortunately nothing new,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Wednesday.

More than a month after Navalny was poisoned, Russian authorities have not yet opened an investigation by the prosecution. Instead, disinformation was spread in the media controlled by the Kremlin – including the gross theory that Navalny was only poisoned in the rescue plane or in the Charité.

French President Emmanuel Macron has recently experienced that the spread of such false reports has a method: Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to suggest in a telephone conversation that Navalny could have handled Novitschok himself and poisoned himself in the process. In addition, according to a report in the newspaper “Le Monde”, Putin is said to have presented his French colleague with further theories as to how Navalny could have been poisoned without the intervention of the Russian authorities. In France there is now talk of Macron’s “Merkel moment”.

For the German government, Putin’s statement also means that it can no longer count on the clarification the Kremlin needs. This is now putting pressure on the Chancellor – because the clear words of the beginning of September should be followed by a reaction in the foreseeable future.

After Nawalny was poisoned, calls were made in Germany to stop the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline permanently or for the time being. Merkel and Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) also in principle no longer ruled out such a reaction. But those who were against the pipeline from the outset, such as CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen and the Greens, spoke out against Nord Stream 2. There was no sign of a change in mood within the coalition that would drive the project so far. have supported.

Scholz indirectly rejects a construction freeze on Nord Stream 2

In Berlin, it is now extremely unlikely that the federal government would actually shut down Nord Stream 2. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was the first member of the government to speak. He indirectly rejected a construction freeze for the pipeline. Nord Stream 2 is not a “German state project”, but a “private energy project involving a large number of companies”, according to the Federal Finance Minister of the Augsburger Allgemeine.

Seibert did not want to say on Wednesday whether Scholz had expressed the position of the entire federal government and therefore also of the chancellor. The Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor and the Secretary of State are “in close and good contact,” he said simply. That doesn’t sound like the Secretary of the Treasury did it alone.

It is expected that targeted personal sanctions could be imposed in Berlin in response to the Navalny case. However, this requires coordination with the other EU countries. As with the previous Russian sanctions, the German government can actually be sure of broad support within the EU. However, the dispute over EU sanctions against Belarus has shown that even then a quick agreement within the European Union is difficult.