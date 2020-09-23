Reform of the asylum system in the EU: those who do not accept it must help with deportation politics

The European Commission wants to reform the system for receiving and reviewing the right to asylum. It promises predictable and reliable immigration management if Member States and Parliament approve the proposals.

The previous system

At the height of the refugee crisis, 1.82 million immigrants crossed land and sea borders illegally. The main countries of arrival, Greece and Italy, were overwhelmed by the handling of asylum applications. In 2015, Member States agreed that each country would accept a certain number of refugees from Greece and Italy. The decision was taken by majority vote and was valid. But there was a scandal. Poland, Hungary and some other Eastern European countries refused to show solidarity and to accept refugees. The dispute has not been resolved to this day. Illegal migration is currently low: 142,000 illegal immigrants arrived in 2019. In 2015, 1.28 million migrants applied for asylum, compared to 698,000 in 2019. Every year, approximately 370,000 asylum applications are rejected in the EU, of which only a third leave the EU.

What is changing

The Commission states that all Member States show solidarity and should accept asylum seekers from heavily burdened Member States. However, it requires countries such as Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to ensure that rejected asylum seekers actually leave the EU. These countries must show solidarity by sponsoring the return. They must also be able to specialize in certain nationalities when they return. If they do not take the rejected asylum seekers outside the EU within eight months, they will have to take them in themselves. In times of particularly high migratory pressure, the Commission could set quotas for migrants for each Member State.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The quotas would indicate how many migrants a particular EU should take in or how many migrants should actively ensure that they leave the EU again. The Member State concerned can also opt for a mix of admission and sponsored returners. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission: “In the future, the question will not be whether a Member State offers solidarity, but in what form.” Its aim is for Member States to agree to the new rule by the end of the year.

Who’s in charge

In principle, the “Dublin” rule should remain. The Member State is responsible for an asylum seeker with whom the immigrant first set foot on EU territory. In addition to the country of arrival, further criteria for distribution within the EU could be which country has issued an entry visa, where family members may already reside and which labor market needs the qualifications an immigrant has.

In Germany, protesters demand the admission of migrants from the burned-down Moria refugee camp Photo: AFP / Stefanie Loos

Entry reform

On the one hand, the protection of the EU’s external borders against illegal migration must be strengthened. The EU border protection agency Frontex is to have 10,000 employees by January, some of whom are from Member States, some of whom are themselves. By 2023, an EU-wide harmonized IT system should be set up to accelerate the detection of travel document fraud. By 2025, there should be a comparable system for the comparison of Visa data. Member States remain responsible for handling regular credit transfers in the future. So far they are taking the fingerprints. In the future, there will be mandatory screening for every immigrant. The identity must be clearly clarified, health status checked, fingerprints taken. The Member State must have five days to do this and to verify that entry is legal. These checks do not have to take place on the territory of the EU. If it turns out that the chance of asylum is small, an accelerated procedure must be introduced. The person concerned must then have a result within twelve weeks.

Rescuing the castaways

Since 2015, ships from the EU border protection agency Frontex have rescued 600,000 migrants and brought them into the EU. In addition, numerous private aid organizations are active in the Mediterranean. As of 2019, 1,800 migrants on board private aid agencies have been scattered among willing EU member states.

[Für alle, die Berlin schöner und solidarischer machen, gibt es den Tagesspiegel-Newsletter „Ehrensache“. Er erscheint immer am zweiten Mittwoch im Monat. Hier kostenlos anmelden: ehrensache.tagesspiegel.de. ]

The Commission is committed to a moral obligation to save those in need. It calls on Member States to agree among themselves on common criteria for rescuing shipwrecked people.

The future of the agreement between the EU and Turkey

Since 2016, the EU has spent € 9 billion on migration partnerships with neighboring EU countries. This also includes the agreement between the EU and Turkey. The EU has signed a total of 24 such agreements, in which non-EU countries guarantee the readmission of their fellow countrymen and the EU commits itself to pay for jobs and schools locally. The Commission draws mixed conclusions, but is fundamentally committed to the fact that partnerships can reduce the number of illegal immigrants.

the next steps

The Commission will draft legal texts to which the EU Parliament and Member States must agree by majority vote. The crucial question is whether those countries that have so far categorically refused to accept migrants from other EU countries are now ready to show solidarity and at least participate in the deportation. It is difficult to make a forecast.