Watch the “The Best School In The World Is The One That Teaches How To Learn” conversation live – Observe

As part of the “Hoje Conversas. Tomorrow you are Pro ”, with the theme of education as a framework, the Observer, in partnership with Santander, continues to bring together prominent guests, from various fields of the world of education, to talk about the different themes that torment us in this new phase we are living in.

The fourth virtual conversation is broadcast live here on the Observer website, social media and Santander social media. Journalist Laurinda Alves talks about the subject The best school in the world is the one that teaches to learn with three excellent guests, who, from their home, share their experiences and opinions on the subject: Pedro Santa-Clara – Full Professor and Director of Escola 42 Lisboa, Rogério Colaço – President of the Instituto Superior Técnico and Cristina Albuquerque – Vice-Rector of the University of Coimbra.

Today, September 23, at 6.30 p.m., on the Observer website, on a computer or mobile phone near you.

Join us because together we are stronger.

Together we are stronger to observe, and this is an initiative of the Observer and Santander