Asset. Police violence against journalists is “a very beautiful sight” – Observer

The President of the United States of America praised the police force against journalists. At a rally in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, he called the violence a “beautiful spectacle.”

Sometimes they catch it. They grab a guy. ‘I am a journalist. I am a journalist. ‘ Get out of here. They threw it aside like it was a little packet of popcorn. Honestly when you see the shit we all must have taken so long … we don’t wanna do it. But when you see it, it’s really a beautiful sight, ”he says.

Donald Trump referred to the attacks journalists were targeting as they covered anti-racist protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“They grabbed a guy -” I’m a journalist! I am journalist! ” – ‘Get out of here!’ They threw it aside like a bag of popcorn. But honestly, when you look at the shit we all had to take… it’s actually a magnificent sight “-Trump glorifies violence against journalists pic.twitter .com / UAENo59vrR

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2020

The Republican leader also mocked when MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi was hit by a rubber bullet in the knee. “These guys [a polícia] they didn’t want to know. They passed him and just kept going. It was the most beautiful thing, ”he said as the audience laughed.