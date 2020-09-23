Secil studies the expansion of the quarry in Arrábida Natural Park | Environment

Secil is studying the possibility of expanding the extraction area it owns in the Serra da Arrábida Natural Park, where the Outão cement plant has also been located since 1904. The cement plant guarantees that this is only one of the possibilities, among the many under consideration, to “modify the exploitation of the quarry”, but do not deny that this possibility is on the table. And the Chamber of Setúbal is categorical on the information transmitted to it: autarky, according to a source in the presidential office, “is aware of Secil’s intention to enlarge the extraction zone”.

