Just one Kentucky cop charged and not for the death of Breonna Taylor | Police violence

A Kentucky panel of judges on Wednesday indicted a single police officer for shooting at neighborhood apartments, but did not file a complaint against any police for the death of young black Breonna Taylor.

Immediately after the panel of judges announced to a judge in a courtroom in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, people eagerly awaiting the decision expressed frustration and officials at Until Freedom, one of the organizations that lodged a complaint against the police, wrote on social networks that “justice has not been done”.

On Twitter, lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s family, Ben Crump, called the decision “outrageous and insulting.”

Jefferson County grand jury charges former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of endangerment for no reason in 1st degree for bullets that entered other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. It is scandalous and offensive! pic.twitter.com/EarmBAhhuf

– Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 23, 2020

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer had previously announced the 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew the next morning, calling on people to demonstrate peacefully.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black medical professional, was shot and killed by a team of three police officers who entered her home with a search warrant as part of a drug trafficking investigation on March 13 , sparking popular unrest and outrage in a year when the United States has been rocked by violent protests against police violence.

The panel of judges decided to indict police officer Brett Hankison, who had already resigned, on three counts of “dangerous action”, punishable by up to five years in prison, during the operation where he entered the home of Breonna Taylor, but did not bring any charges against the other police officers or for the murder of the 26-year-old paramedic.

Besides Hankison, two police officers and a detective entered Breonna Taylor’s home and were transferred to other services pending a court ruling.

In the shooting, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired as police entered the house, hitting one of the officers, even being charged with attempted murder, but prosecutors later dropped the shooting. ‘charge.

On September 15, Louisville city officials filed a lawsuit against the three police officers, at the behest of Taylor’s mother, agreeing to pay him $ 12 million (roughly ten million euros) and reform the police system. local.

Protesters in Louisville and several other cities have demonstrated in recent months, demanding justice for Taylor and other African Americans killed at the hands of the police, having received the support of some celebrities, including singer Beyoncé and host of television. Oprah.

