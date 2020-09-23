Brittany, Lisbon, Utrecht & Co .: These EU regions are now also corona risk areas – politically

The federal government has designated regions in eleven countries of the European Union as risk areas due to the sharp rise in the number of corona infections. This can be found in the list of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which was updated on Wednesday evening (from 7.30 pm).

The following areas have been added since the last change:

Denmark: Region Hovedstaden France: Region Bretagne, Center-Val de Loire and Normandy Ireland: Region Dublin Croatia: County Lika-Senj Netherlands: Province Utrecht Austria: State Vorarlberg Portugal: Region (larger area) Lisbon Romania: County Covasna Slovenia: Region Primorsko -Notranjska (Coastal Inner Carniola) Czech Republic: the whole country except the regions of the Aussiger (Ústecký) and the Moravian-Silesia (Moravskloslezský) regions Hungary: Györ-Moson-Sopron

According to the Robert Koch Institute, there is an increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 for the areas. Regions are currently classified as risk areas in 14 of the 27 EU countries. Spain is the only EU country that has been fully declared a risk area by the RKI. Travelers returning from high-risk areas must undergo a corona test within 48 hours of entering the country.

The RKI classifies regions as a corona risk area if the number of new infections within a week is more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

No travel warning has yet been issued for the newly affected regions. However, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to announce this shortly. Travelers then have the option to cancel the planned holiday free of charge. (with dpa)