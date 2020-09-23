Israel, Its Neighbors and Europe: The New Middle East – Why Arab Nationalism Is Declining – Politics

Ahmad Mansour is a German-Israeli psychologist and author. The Mind Prevention initiative he founded implements projects promoting democracy, against extremism, religious fundamentalism, anti-Semitism and oppression in the name of honor. The Islamism expert has written several bestsellers on these topics, including “Klartext zur Integration” (2018) and “Generation Allah” (2015).

When the Middle East is on the agenda, bad news about wars and dormant conflicts is the norm in Western media. Positive developments are much less likely to make headlines. The same is true of diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region. But some of these efforts deserve attention right now.

The recent history of the Middle East shows that instability is the only stable thing in the region. It seems to be the reliable factor in all developments. A gigantic shift in power centers can be observed. The decline of old and the emergence of new ideologies, as well as the resurrection of old political movements, seem to make the region unpredictable.

The treaties between Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Israel are a sensation

Only one constant seemed unaffected by the change: from the beginning, Israel was the declared enemy of the Arab states. But now, new constellations are suddenly appearing in the sky over the Middle East, which seemed almost impossible a few years ago. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain recently signed a peace treaty with the former ‘death enemy’ Israel. That’s sensational – but the sign of hope is hardly celebrated enough. After half a century of feuds between the Emirates and Israel, this dynamic seems more than surprising. Viewed in the light of day, it is, of course, a clear consequence of the change in the New Middle East. How can that be?

It is well known that revolutions do not happen overnight. Here, too, change is the result of numerous processes that began in the 20th century. After the end of World War I, the victorious powers of France and Great Britain divided the Ottoman Empire among themselves and created the first nation-states in the Middle East. The concept of “nation building” was already known in Europe, and now it would be transferred to the East.

After gaining independence in the middle of the last century, the Arab countries faced two major challenges: to provide a new identity to the people and to corner and defeat the new enemy Israel, whose state was founded in 1948.

Pan-Arab nationalism dominated the Middle East for decades

The pan-Arab vision offered a unifying story. Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser pushed forward the ideology of all-Arab nationalism with ardent zeal. The special thing about it: it was the first attempt in the modern history of the region to determine the identity of the population through language – Arabic – and not, as usual, through religion, Islam. Inspired by global social and socialist movements, pan-Arab nationalism was primarily a secular movement, an attempt at a comprehensive reform of political thought.

But it was not just the common language that linked the Arab countries – despite growing nationalist tendencies. We know from psychology: common images of the enemy strengthen solidarity – my enemy’s enemy is my friend. The mutual dislike focused on Israel and brought the Arab states a short bloom of Arab unity. In retrospect, however, it was a big mistake to make this unit dependent on an enemy image and a military victory. In 1967 the Arabs suffered a severe defeat in the Six Day War with Israel. Little David could beat Goliath? A disgrace. And with this embarrassment, the pan-Arab idea began to die.

After the Arab Spring, many Arab states fell back into clandestine thinking

The victory over Israel should have brought prosperity, education, progress and freedom. But this dream seemed shattered. A political vacuum emerged that acted as a suction force for other ideologies that were only waiting to present themselves as an alternative to democratic pan-Arabism: Islamists and autocrats gained momentum.

While Islamism strived to use old and new radical Islamic narratives to reinforce the offended self-esteem, shouting “Islam is the solution!”, Oligarchs and clans sought to interpret and reinforce the meaning of nation-states in terms of their regimes . From then on, instead of pan-Arab unification, the destructive principle, “Our nation-state first!”

It is precisely this construction of the selfish autocrats that is now cracking. Regimes are beginning to falter and societies are undergoing massive changes. The failed Arab Spring, or rather the Arab Winter, heralded a return to traditional ideas in many places. If I can’t rely on the state, the logic goes, then I can rely on the family, the clan.

Despite the efforts of an entire century, the deepest loyalty of the population ultimately lies not with the constructed nation-states, but with the groups with which they religiously or ethnically identify. This can be seen in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and partly in Turkey: societies are at risk of breaking up into rival groups, into Sunnis, Alevis, Shia, Kurds and others.

Many Gulf states feel pressured: Erdogan wants a new Ottoman empire, Iran wants Shia expansion

So the thing is, many of the man-made nation-states in the Middle East are literally struggling to survive. Central to this struggle are the conflicting interests of the four Middle Eastern superpowers struggling for supremacy. New and old players are making a name for themselves.

First, the Muslim Brotherhood, led by NATO member Turkey with Erdogan at the helm. You dream of reviving a great Ottoman empire. They are supported by Islamist opposition groups in Arab countries and by Qatar as a partner.

Second, there are the jihadists, religious fighters with terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and the remnants of the Islamic State (IS). Her retro fantasy is a military caliphate of the original life as in the time of the prophet Mohammed 1,500 years ago. With the restoration of the “old world order” they hope that Arabia will flourish again. This is of course nothing but an illusion.

Third, Iran plays a role, pursuing Shia expansion into Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq. Fourth, Sunni regimes are claiming their rights, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the countries of the Maghreb and the Gulf states. They are just trying to somehow assert themselves in this chaos.

The more the US withdraws from the Middle East, the clearer it becomes to many states: Israel is part of the solution

This is exactly where the reason for the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates lies. What seems new is actually part of a series of historical events. Since 1979, an Arab country has declared Israel its ally every 15 years. It all started with Egypt, followed by Jordan, and now it’s the Emirates. On their side they have Sunni Arab nations, such as the countries bordering the Persian Gulf, Bahrain and Oman. More and more Sunni states understand that their existence is threatened not by Israel, but especially by Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood and the domination plans of the new “Sultan” Erdogan. The troubled Palestinians are increasingly becoming a burden to the Sunni alliance against Iran. From an ethical point of view, the alliance is being called upon by the Muslim community to show solidarity with the Palestinians. But from a political point of view, this solidarity pressure disrupts the alliance with Israel, which should provide protection against the increasingly aggressive Iran pushing for the atomic bomb. Allies are needed for this. The more the US withdraws from the Middle East, starting with Obama and continuing with the incumbent president’s “Trumpolin” policy, the clearer it is to many Arab states that Israel is not the enemy, but a part of the solution.

Whatever you think of Trump, any initiative for peace in the Middle East is welcome

Any initiative for peace in the Middle East is to be welcomed. The United States has been a major contributor to the recently negotiated agreement between Israel, the Emirates and, most recently, Bahrain, and as much as Trump is criticized, that’s real progress. But if the West is to help stabilize the region in the long term, it must analyze its own role and recognize the responsibility it entails. But “the West” has never really understood “the East” for centuries.

Ignorance of culture, mindset, values, and beliefs, coupled with wishful thinking and latent to overt arrogance, yielded little more than paternalism, often with catastrophic consequences.

There was once a time when Western powers created a Middle East according to their ideas. Europe today can no longer afford to be ignorant. Ignorance today no longer only affects the oh-so-distant Middle East but also our own doorstep – because the globalized world thrives on uninterrupted interactions. Foreign policy is always the world’s domestic policy. Only when the West understands the Middle East better can it assess its dynamics, find new ways to solve problems and reap the benefits of a peace policy.

Europe cannot be indifferent to what is happening in the Middle East

Globalization creates a boomerang effect: what you broadcast comes back. If stabilization in the Middle East fails, if the people – especially the young – have no perspective, then they will seek their fortunes elsewhere, especially in wealthy Europe. And if their countries remain unenlightened, backward, then many of the youngsters continue to carry dangerous baggage: Islamic ideologies, patriarchal hatred of women, hatred of Jews and Israel.

Commitment is required from all sides: for a successful future, the people of the Middle East must part with parts of traditional culture.

The region needs reforms and a start to mature. As for Israel, the only democratic rule of law in the region, is an extremely important first step in this direction.

Europe, on the other hand, needs a realistic view of the Middle East. Only when the West understands the region better can it guide and support the Arab states. Not with the attitude of a senior teacher, but as an ally who knows the concerns and needs and helps to find solutions. Only in this way can there be a lasting change in stability and democracy in the Middle East.