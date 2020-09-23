Two Portuguese short films selected for the Montreal Film Festival – Observador

Two Portuguese short films, by Luís Costa and Clara Jost, have been selected for the official competition at the Festival du Nouveau Montreal in October in Canada, it was announced on Wednesday.

The festival is running the 49th edition from October 7 to 18 with screenings and will run until the end of the month, with online sessions.

In the international competition will be the film “O our kingdom”, second short film by Luís Costa, inspired by the homonymous novel by Valter Hugo Mãe. Produced by Bando à Parte, the film will have its world premiere at the Curtas festival in Vila do Conde, which begins on October 3, the short film agency said.

In Montreal, the first works competition will feature “Meine Liebe”, an experimental documentary by director Clara Jost, on the life cycle of a small tomato. The film won Clara Jost the award for best short film from the IndieLisboa jury.

The official selection of shorts at the Nouveau Cinéma de Montréal festival will include 88 films from 30 countries, including “Filipiñana”, by Rafael Manuel Mendoza, Silver Bear this year in Berlin, or “Sun dog”, by Dorian Jespers, awarded in Rotterdam.