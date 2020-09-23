Portuguese government monitors abusive recruitment of Portuguese abroad – Observer

The Portuguese government is monitoring the alleged abusive recruitment of Portuguese workers abroad, after several situations in Luxembourg that the Portuguese ambassador communicated to Portugal, according to an official source.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Portuguese Embassy in Luxembourg has recorded an increase in cases of Portuguese who are recruited in Portugal to work in construction companies, owned by Portuguese, and who, upon their arrival, face exploration situations.

Recently, Portugal’s Ambassador to Luxembourg António Gamito told Lusa that he had heard of several Portuguese workers, some of whom were elderly, who responded to a newspaper ad to work in a Portuguese construction company. in the Grand Duchy and found themselves receiving less than promised and working a lot more and without conditions.

According to a report by Diário de Notícias last Thursday, the workers were treated “like slaves” by Portuguese businessman Helder Pereira of the HP Construction company.

Faced with unemployment and attracted by a salary higher than that practiced in civil construction in Portugal, the Portuguese had to flee, according to the newspaper. António Gamito learned of the case, the fourth since taking office two years ago, and immediately reported the situation to the Luxembourg and Portuguese authorities.

A source from the Office of the Secretary of State for the Portuguese Communities told Lusa that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “followed up on this matter through the Portuguese Embassy in Luxembourg, which took care to request the intervention of the Inspectorate of the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ministry of Labor and Mines, already completed ”.

In Portugal, “the situation has been transmitted to the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security, with a view to a coordinated approach to this issue,” said the same source, according to which “also the General Directorate of consular and Portuguese communities communicated it to the competent entities ”.

“The abusive recruitment of Portuguese workers” will be discussed during a meeting of the Secretary of State for Portuguese Communities with the Union of Construction, Wood, Marble, Quarry, Ceramics and Building Materials Workers in Portugal.

Nearly 73,000 Portuguese live in Luxembourg, which represents more than 12% of the population, estimated at 264,000 inhabitants, according to data from the Emigration Observatory.