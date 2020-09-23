Penálti and El Arabi save Olympiacos | International football

Olympiacos, in a dark night for the Greek champion, had to sweat to beat (2-0) the Cypriot “neighbors” of Omonia of Nicosia, requiring a penalty (69th) and a stroke of genius from the Moroccan El Arabi (90th ) +2 ‘) to resolve the game and achieve a tie. Apart from a game of absolute lack of inspiration, Frenchman Mathieu Valbuena scored from 11 meters, with El Arabi already off balance and scoring victory in Piraeus. Omonia, from Portugal’s Vítor Gomes and goalkeeper Fabiano, ex-FC Porto, will now have a thankless job in Cyprus.

In Ghent, the Belgians were surprised (1-2) by the Ukrainians of Dynamo Kyiv, vice-champion and winner of the Super Cup (against champion Shakhtar Donetsk, of Luís Castro). Vladyslav Supriaha (9th), with the help of VAR, gave the visitors an advantage. Gent, of ex-FC Porto Depoitre, reacted before the break with substitute Tim Kleindienst (41st), but the expulsion of Bezus (53rd) gave control back to Dynamo, who came to victory over a goal from Carlos From Pena (79 ‘).

In Norway, Molde began to lose against Ferencvaros, the result of a Boli goal (7th). The Hungarians took the advantage to 7 ‘of the second half, through Uzuni, but Molde made the turn: James (55’), Eikrem (65 ‘) and Ellingsen (83’). On penalty, Ferencvaros scored 3-3 by Kharatin (87th).

In Nicosia, opening the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League, the Poles of Lech Poznan beat (0-5) the Cypriots of Apollon Limassol, with the Portuguese Pedro Tiba doubled, opening and closing the accounts (42 ‘and 90 + 2 ‘), to confirm the right moment, after scoring against Hammarby, in the previous round. Lech Poznan has qualified for the play-offs, when they can face Charleroi or Partizan.

