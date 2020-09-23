Try to discuss politics seriously | Editorial

There are days when MPs decide to give up their sense of responsibility and limit themselves to acting like boys in the playground to discuss who it is. And there are times when those who rule the country, instead of going against the meaning of the game and imposing order on the game, prefer to fuel the dispute. This Wednesday was like that at the Assembly of the Republic.

Instead of discussing the substance of the country’s priorities for the resilience and recovery plan designed to project the future, the most left-wing MPs insisted on the daily political tape, the more right-wing MPs deserted the field ideas and returned to the time of José Sócrates and government officials could not escape this argumentative primarism and returned to the exhausted example of Passos Coelho. A wasted afternoon.

It was a shame because the big issue that the country should discuss is already on the table. In other words, the question of whether the country we want in the future is to strengthen the role of the state in the economy and society or whether, on the contrary, there needs to be a greater allocation of responsibilities to the private sector and to citizens.

While we all agree on the need to have an intermediate step in this process guaranteeing the country’s “resilience” to the effects of the crisis, by strengthening the powers of the State in critical areas such as the NHS or protection social, unemployment management, bankruptcies or failures of public services, we must also agree that the next stage, that of recovery, what is at stake is the country model that we will have in the future.

Agree or disagree with the quasi-Messianic role that the government attributes to the state as an agent promoting recovery even in the economy, whether or not it agrees with the PSD which accuses the strategy of ‘António Costa to deprotect the private economy, it is not acceptable that these important discussions are in vain. in the guerrillas.

It is not logical that the Bloc, the PCP or the CDS confuse the demands which fit into a state budget with ideas of countries for a horizon of ten years. It is not acceptable for the PSD to go to plenary without ideas to oppose the government. Nor is the government, which wants a broad (and good) consensus on the plan, allowed to sink into this irritating quarrel which, with the use of Passos and Sócrates, testifies to an obsession for settling scores that no Sensible Portuguese does not understand.

By maintaining this level of political politics, we can only achieve this Wednesday in São Bento: nowhere.

