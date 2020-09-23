Covid19. Germany places Lisbon on the list of regions at risk – Observer

Germany added the Lisbon metropolitan area on Wednesday to the list of regions at risk due to the increase in Covid-19 infections, the German Foreign Ministry revealed.

Portugal is on the German list of travelers returning from the Lisbon metropolitan area.

In addition to the metropolitan area of ​​Lisbon, capital of Portugal, the ministry has included in its “red list” regions from countries such as France, Denmark, Ireland, Croatia, the Netherlands, Austria, Romania , Slovenia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, reports AFP.

This means that tourists returning from these territories are required to test for Covid-19 and remain in quarantine pending the outcome.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in information published on its website, advises against “non-essential tourist trips” to these regions where the number of new infections exceeds the limit of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

German authorities have increased warnings about travel to European countries in recent weeks, due to this increase in cases. Spain, a favorite destination for German tourists, is also on the list of countries to avoid.

Considered as a model for managing the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe, Germany is also on alert due to the resurgence of new infections in recent weeks, which are linked to the return of tourists.

The Bavarian region is particularly affected and restrictions have already been announced in Munich, where the wearing of masks in part of the city center is compulsory on Thursday.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 1,769 new cases in the past 24 hours and 13 more deaths as of Wednesday, with a total of 9,409 deaths in Germany since the start of the pandemic.