Mozambican President defends multilateralism at United Nations General Assembly – Observer

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi took a stand this Wednesday in defense of multilateralism in international relations, in his intervention in the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UN).

Multilateral cooperation remains the best approach to face the challenges and alleviate the suffering of the people who are the main reason for the establishment of the United Nations, ”said Nyusi.

The President of Mozambique intervened with a previously recorded speech, as did the other heads of state.

The Mozambican leader said multilateralism at the UN level was particularly important given that “the global economy, especially that of developing countries, has been severely torn by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and that its restoration requires global, integrated and concerted interventions ”.

Nationalism and isolationism in the face of a pandemic are a recipe for not responding to this disease and other contagious diseases of an unpredictable nature, ”he added.

Still with regard to the UN, Nyusi expressed concern about “the lack of progress in intergovernmental negotiations for the reform of the Security Council to have results consistent with the twenty-first century”.

“The reform has the merit of placing international peace, security and stability as catalysts of the global development agenda, as well as of making the UN more representative, efficient and transparent, in accordance with the contemporary geopolitical situation, which can confer a greater efficiency and legitimacy. to the decisions of this body, ”he stressed.

Subsequently, Nyusi called on the international community to take advantage “of the historic moment of the 75th anniversary of the organization to combine its efforts for a lasting solution to the outstanding security problems”.

The speech allowed the Mozambican President to reaffirm Mozambique’s development commitments and indices, particularly within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the UN.

Nyusi also focused on the shock of armed violence that has affected Cabo Delgado, a province in the north of the country for three years.

The Head of State reaffirmed that in addition to having security forces and other actions on the ground and mobilizing humanitarian support, the Northern Integrated Development Agency (ADIN) was created – presented in August – with the objective of “promoting actions of a multisectoral nature, with a view to the integrated socio-economic development of the provinces of Niassa, Cabo Delgado and Nampula” to respond to the problem.

Aware that the terrorist actions of which the country is a victim have links with international groups also involved in transnational organized crime, we have sought to fight this phenomenon in cooperation with other countries and regional and international organizations ”, a- he added.

On the 16th, the Mozambican government asked the European Union (EU) for logistical support and specialized training of its forces to put an end to armed incursions by groups labeled as terrorists in Cabo Delgado.

The request consists of a letter to which Lusa had access and which was sent to the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, by Mozambican Foreign Minister Verónica Macamo.

Cabo Delgado is the province of natural gas exploration megaprojects and faces a humanitarian crisis with more than 1,000 dead and 300,000 internally displaced – the result of three years of armed conflict between Mozambican and rebel forces , whose attacks have already been claimed by the jihadist group Estado Islamique, but whose origin remains unclear.