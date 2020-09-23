Covid19. São Paulo governor says Coronavac was safe for 94.7% of those tested – Observer

The governor of the Brazilian state of São Paulo reported on Wednesday that tests of the future vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac against Covid-19, called Coronavac, in phase 3 of tests, proved the safety of the immunizer for 94, 7% of volunteers. .

Clinical studies prove the safety of the Coronavac vaccine, 94.7% of the more than 50,000 volunteers tested in China did not show any adverse symptoms compared to the Coronanvac vaccine, ”said João Doria, governor of São Paulo, during a press conference.

“The results of clinical studies conducted in China show a low rate of only 5.3% of side effects and low severity, most of these cases only showing pain at the site of application of the vaccine,” he said. -he adds.

Coronavac tests began in Brazil on July 21, as part of a partnership between the Chinese laboratory and the Butantan Institute.

The Butantan Institute, a body linked to the regional government of São Paulo, is cooperating in the development of the Chinese vaccine and has signed an agreement with Sinovac which will allow it to manufacture Coronavac in the country if the vaccination proves effective.