The Ukrainian president called on Wednesday for the expulsion of Crimea, a region annexed by Russia, during a speech at the United Nations, in which he stressed that his country was trapped in a “frozen” war with rebels backed by Moscow.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and made no reference to the United States or the elections there, despite Ukraine’s “involuntary” role, AP reports .

The impeachment, a Senate trial this year against the US president, centered on accusations that Donald Trump pressured Zelenskiy to investigate the actions of Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine.

But Volodymyr Zelenskiy focused his statements in Russia, in a previously recorded speech, deeming “unacceptable when the sovereignty of an independent country is violated by one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council”.

Like many leaders, the Ukrainian president expressed hope that countries can work together to tackle the novel coronavirus. And he added that the 75th General Assembly “will go down in history as an example of the return to effective multilateralism and effective international solidarity”.