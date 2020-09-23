Covid19. France imposes new measures due to the worsening health situation – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential to public knowledge, is open and free to all.

French cities like Paris, Lille or Montpellier are on “heightened alert” with the ban on major events, parties and new bar hours, according to new measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic announced this Wednesday by the government.

The situation continues to deteriorate around the world. The health consequences and the level of hospital tension require that we take additional measures, ”Minister of Health Olivier Véran said today at a press conference.

There are currently 69 departments on red alert in France, with different levels of severity depending on the circulation of the virus.

This worsening has led to the imposition of new health security measures which will be adapted to each territory and will be in force for at least 15 days.

In cities such as Paris, Lille or Montpellier, qualified as enhanced alert, the maximum number of people in an event is now 1,000, parties or gatherings of more than 10 people in parks being prohibited. The closing of gymnasiums, bars from 10 p.m. and all party rooms are other measures.

At the next level, considered “maximum circulation” of the virus, is Marseille and the overseas region of Guadeloupe, where bars and restaurants will close from Monday.

Figures released on Wednesday by French authorities show the worsening spread of the pandemic, with 13,072 new cases confirmed across the country and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours. In the past seven days, there have been 4,244 new hospitalizations and 675 new patients admitted to intensive care units.

The minister also called on businesses to make the most of teleworking and people to reduce their social interactions. As for a possible local reconfiguration, Olivier Véran declared that the authorities “are doing everything” so that this does not happen. “We are not in the situation of last spring”, he assured.