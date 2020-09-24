Saudi King criticizes Iran in opening speech at UN General Assembly – Observer

King Salman of Saudi Arabia made his debut at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday with a pre-recorded speech in which he criticizes Iran and expresses support for the United States’ Middle East peace plan.

A global solution and a firm international position are needed in the face of the Iranian regime’s attempts to develop weapons of mass destruction and a ballistic missile program or to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, as well as to sponsor terrorism. ” said the Saudi leader, who was appointed king in January 2015.

The format of the United Nations General Assembly this year, with the sending of recorded speeches, encouraged the participation of heads of state who have not been to the hemisphere for a long time.

The last time a Saudi monarch spoke at the United Nations General Assembly was in 1957, then King Saud.

The King of Saudi Arabia, one of the countries that, along with Israel, most opposed Iran’s nuclear deal with the great powers of 2015, also accused Tehran of supporting “the coup. of State ”against Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansur Hadi, through the country’s Shiite Houthi rebels.

Salman, for his part, reaffirmed Riyadh’s support for the US plan for the Middle East, presented by President Donald Trump in January and which includes the recent normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and the Persian Gulf states. . Bahrain, much criticized by the Palestinians.

We support the efforts of the current US administration to achieve peace in the Middle East, bringing Palestinians and Israelis to the negotiating table to reach a fair deal, ”said the Saudi king, who avoided directly mentioning the agreements signed last week in Washington between its neighbors and the Jewish state.