Belarus. Police disperse protesters with water cannons in Minsk – Observer

Belarusian police used water cannons on Wednesday to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered in central Minsk after President Alexander Lukashenko took office behind closed doors amid a historic protest movement.

According to the France-Presse news agency (AFP), the security forces began to disperse the several thousand demonstrators who had gathered on Avenida dos Vencedores, in the center of the Belarusian capital, after proceeding to dozens of arrests.

Alexander Lukashenko, faced with an unprecedented popular movement of post-electoral protest, took an oath on Wednesday secretly for a sixth term, before proclaiming that the “revolution” wanted by his opponents had failed.

For opponents and independent media, this ceremony, which was to take place legally before October 9, was organized in secret so as not to act as a catalyst for a new major demonstration of the opposition.

According to official figures, Lukashenko was re-elected with 80.1% of the vote in the August 9 elections, a result unrecognized by the opposition or the West and which sparked the biggest wave of protests in post history. -Soviet in Belarus. After the inauguration, the Belarusian opposition called for protests indefinitely.

We will never accept fraud and will never demand new elections, ”Pavel Latushko, one of the Belarusian opposition leaders, said in a message posted on the social network Telegram.

Latushko, former Minister of Culture and member of the Coordination Council for the Peaceful Transfer of Power in Belarus (an organization created by the opposition), added that this opposition platform calls on everyone to “take action. indefinite disobedience “.

Belarus has been the scene of several protests since August 9.