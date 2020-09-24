Lebanon. France calls for international pressure to obtain a new government – Observer

France on Wednesday asked the international community for “strong and convergent pressures” to ensure the formation of a government in Lebanon and get the country out of the protracted crisis.

“So far, the political forces have not yet managed to agree to form a government,” lamented French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during a videoconference on Lebanon on the sidelines of the 75th United Nations General Assembly. Nations.

There is therefore a need for strong and convergent pressure on our part to force Lebanese officials to respect their commitments, ”he underlined, according to the text of his speech.

“France is committed, like many participants today [quarta-feira] gifts. These converging efforts must continue as long as necessary, ”he added.

This meeting of the International Support Group (GIA) for Lebanon brings together the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, the President of the World Bank, David Malpass, and representatives of the countries and organizations of the GIA (France, Germany, United Kingdom). United, Italy, United States, Russia, China, European Union and Arab League), as well as the resigning Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Lebanese politicians have yet to agree on the formation of a new government, despite the September 1 promise to French President Emmanuel Macron on a final solution in 15 days.

The process is blocked due to differences in the allocation of ministerial portfolios.

Currently, the main obstacle to forming a government comes from the Shiite Hezbollah movement, with strong influence in the country, and its ally Amal, led by parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who claims the finance portfolio, a request rejected en bloc by its members. political rivals, including former Sunni Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

On Tuesday, in order to break the deadlock, Hariri proposed that the prime minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, himself choose an independent Shiite figure.

France hailed Saad Hariri’s “bold statement” on Wednesday. “It represents an opening to which everyone must attach importance so that a mission government is kept in place,” said the spokesperson for French diplomacy.

In his speech, Jean-Yves Le Drian also called for the responsibility of all political forces and warned: “Without reforms, there will be no international aid, but if they are implemented, we cannot ‘will not spare our efforts.

The French foreign minister also announced that the next international conference in support of Lebanon promised by Macron to deal with the consequences of the massive explosion in August in the port of Beirut will take place “before the end of October”.