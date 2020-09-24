China allows foreigners with valid residence permits to re-enter without a new visa – Observer

China announced on Wednesday that it would re-allow foreigners who still have a valid residence permit to enter the country, without needing to apply for a new visa.

In a joint statement, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the National Immigration Administration specified that the lifting of part of the restrictions in force will be applied from next Monday 28.

The measure covers residence permits valid for three categories: work, personal affairs and family reunification. However, foreigners whose Chinese residence permit expired during their stay abroad must continue to apply for a new visa at the consulates and embassies of the People’s Republic of China.

The other restrictions on the entry of foreigners into the country – for example tourists – announced in March are still in effect.

The Chinese government will continue to resume people-to-people exchanges in an orderly and step-by-step manner, while ensuring effective control of the pandemic, ”the document added.

On March 26, China virtually closed its borders and allowed foreigners to enter the country only in cases deemed essential. Difficulties persist for those who have been “stranded” abroad due to the lack of flights.

The Asian country’s Civil Aviation Administration operates a policy called “five ones”.

The measure severely limits the number of passengers arriving in the country by allowing each airline to operate only one route per week from each country, rewarding them with more weekly flights or punishing them with a suspension depending on the number of passengers. infected passengers on board their planes.